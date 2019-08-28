Short Interest in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Decreases By 9.5%

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,400 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 631,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:OPB traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $20.18. 254,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.27. Opus Bank has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

OPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Opus Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Opus Bank by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Opus Bank by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Opus Bank by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Opus Bank by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Opus Bank by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

