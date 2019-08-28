Short Interest in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Decreases By 9.7%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,718,500 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 11,874,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $2,489,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,286.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,236 shares of company stock valued at $19,060,326. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.22. 6,279,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,037,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.07. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $292.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cascend Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

