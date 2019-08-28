Short Interest in Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) Increases By 8.2%

Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,455,900 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 1,345,600 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 703,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NRE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.92. 23,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,045. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. Northstar Realty Europe has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Northstar Realty Europe alerts:

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Northstar Realty Europe had a net margin of 190.52% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 million. Analysts expect that Northstar Realty Europe will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northstar Realty Europe in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northstar Realty Europe in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 400.5% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 16.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 126.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northstar Realty Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Northstar Realty Europe and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Northstar Realty Europe from a “mkt outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Northstar Realty Europe

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Northstar Realty Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northstar Realty Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.