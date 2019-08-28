Short Interest in Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) Increases By 8.2%

Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,455,900 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 1,345,600 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 703,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
NRE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.92. 23,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,045. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. Northstar Realty Europe has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Northstar Realty Europe had a net margin of 190.52% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 million. Analysts expect that Northstar Realty Europe will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northstar Realty Europe in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northstar Realty Europe in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 400.5% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 16.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 126.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on NRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northstar Realty Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Northstar Realty Europe and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Northstar Realty Europe from a “mkt outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
About Northstar Realty Europe
NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.
