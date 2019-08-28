Short Interest in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Declines By 9.3%

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 186,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mistras Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.
In other Mistras Group news, COO Jonathan H. Wolk acquired 2,500 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,824. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $62,580. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.
Mistras Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 92,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,105. Mistras Group has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $23.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $430.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $200.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Mistras Group Company Profile
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.
