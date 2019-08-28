Short Interest in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Declines By 9.3%

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 186,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mistras Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

In other Mistras Group news, COO Jonathan H. Wolk acquired 2,500 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,824. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $62,580. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 80,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 92,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,105. Mistras Group has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $23.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $430.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $200.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.