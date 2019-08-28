Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Drops By 48.9%

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the July 15th total of 435,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TIGO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.93. 214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.17 and a beta of 0.74. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $74.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,815,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,263,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 6,530.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 218,648 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,553,000. Institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

