Short Interest in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) Declines By 30.5%

MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the July 15th total of 246,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MBT Financial stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MBT Financial has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter. MBT Financial had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This is a positive change from MBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBTF. Natixis increased its stake in shares of MBT Financial by 194.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 448,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 296,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MBT Financial by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 63,969 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MBT Financial in the second quarter worth about $581,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of MBT Financial in the first quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MBT Financial by 107.7% in the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 58,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MBTF. ValuEngine downgraded MBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of MBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

MBT Financial Company Profile

MBT Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary Monroe Bank & Trust. It offers various deposit products which include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, safe deposit facilities, commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, installment loans, IRAs, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit and investment management services.

