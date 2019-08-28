Short Interest in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Expands By 8.4%

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,210,800 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 9,420,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 36.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 965.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 838.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

MAXR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,248. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 64.83%. The company had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.38%.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

