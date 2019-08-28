Short Interest in InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) Decreases By 10.0%

InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of INTG remained flat at $$29.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. InterGroup has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intergroup purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,020,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of InterGroup worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

About InterGroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

