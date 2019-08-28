Short Interest in Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Decreases By 10.7%

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,200 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 369,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Hill International news, Director James M. Chadwick bought 63,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $163,187.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Chadwick bought 52,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $153,132.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 491,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,726. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Hill International alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hill International by 11.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 127,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill International by 18.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill International by 57.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 70,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill International by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,445,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after buying an additional 920,130 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HIL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 148,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,444. Hill International has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Hill International had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $98.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hill International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.