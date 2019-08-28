Short Interest in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Declines By 31.1%

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,600 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the July 15th total of 640,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPG. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other Dorian LPG news, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw sold 422,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $3,730,825.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,288.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,622,028 shares of company stock valued at $15,222,494 in the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Dorian LPG by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Dorian LPG by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dorian LPG by 1,092.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPG stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. 793,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,020. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $531.91 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

