Short Interest in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) Rises By 7.4%

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,200 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 764,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

NYSE:CORR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.46. 216,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,722. The company has a market capitalization of $575.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.42. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 47.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

