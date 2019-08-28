Short Interest in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Drops By 47.4%

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ CWBC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director William R. Peeples bought 3,263 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $31,651.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 794,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,449.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Peeples bought 6,763 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $65,533.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 794,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,509.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,048 shares of company stock valued at $156,599 in the last three months. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 216,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,039 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 93,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 33,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 24.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

