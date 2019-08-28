Short Interest in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Drops By 12.5%

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 905,800 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 1,035,200 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Shares of CMCO stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 154,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $737.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCO shares. ValuEngine lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti cut their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Benjamin Auyeung sold 6,853 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $235,537.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,950.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,990 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $219,413.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,797 shares of company stock worth $2,420,119. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 105.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 123,155 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 244.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 116,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

