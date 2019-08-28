Short Interest in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Drops By 12.1%

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,148,100 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 18,379,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Citigroup by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,542,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,559,105,000 after acquiring an additional 122,127 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1,638.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,674,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,856,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,333,000 after acquiring an additional 427,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,309,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,017,000 after acquiring an additional 88,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.12.

C traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $62.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,983,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,971,785. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $139.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

