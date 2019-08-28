Short Interest in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expands By 7.8%

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,400 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 449,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.2 days. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSSE. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc bought 95,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $844,035.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 45.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 311,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSSE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. 211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,248. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 million, a PE ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

