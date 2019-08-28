Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Decreases By 17.4%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 79,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPLP shares. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Capital Product Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 23,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 385.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 47,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. 28,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 million. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

