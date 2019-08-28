Short Interest in Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) Expands By 30.4%

Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the July 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Broadway Financial stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,530. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 million, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.72%.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

