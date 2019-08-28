Short Interest in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expands By 8.5%

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,300 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 343,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BANF traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.73. 513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,524. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $64.40.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.79 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 29.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other BancFirst news, Director Ronald J. Norick acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,670,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

