Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.77-2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.028-1.033 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Several research firms have commented on SCVL. Pivotal Research set a $31.00 price target on Shoe Carnival and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $32.00 target price on Shoe Carnival and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.91. 421,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.66. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $350.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.