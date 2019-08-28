ShipChain Price Hits $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. ShipChain has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $524.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. One ShipChain token can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010229 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00244004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.98 or 0.01292121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00019729 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00093776 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022086 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,156,558 tokens. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

