Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $61.29 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,672 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,343 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $61,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Apple by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 18,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. grew its holdings in Apple by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 59,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.25.

Shares of AAPL opened at $203.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $915.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.07 and a 200 day moving average of $193.47. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

