SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of SES SA (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.96, 2,205 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 1,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGBAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SES from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74.

SES SA provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services.

