Sepio Capital LLC Sells 245 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Sepio Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth $834,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEU. Buckingham Research raised NewMarket from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $512.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

NEU traded up $5.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $476.11. 725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,282. The company’s 50-day moving average is $440.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.86. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $352.89 and a 12-month high of $484.99.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $563.42 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities analysts forecast that NewMarket Co. will post 23.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

