Sepio Capital LLC Sells 2,092 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Sepio Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 157,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,306,000 after acquiring an additional 44,024 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $2,498,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 439,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,378,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,225,000 after acquiring an additional 34,494 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.92.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.78. 83,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,773. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.53 and its 200-day moving average is $200.28. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $151.70 and a 12 month high of $245.08. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

