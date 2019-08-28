Sepio Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

Sepio Capital LLC increased its position in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GVAL. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 49,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 389,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 32,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GVAL traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.61. 1,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,169. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $24.27.

