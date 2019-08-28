Sepio Capital LLC Increases Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,210,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,637,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,754,000 after buying an additional 700,261 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 925,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,167,000 after buying an additional 453,708 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,126,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,268,000 after buying an additional 204,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,579,000 after buying an additional 138,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 230,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $10,837,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,104.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $4,383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,809 shares in the company, valued at $49,212,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,722 shares of company stock worth $34,977,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of SCI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,105. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.87. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $812.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.01 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 14th that permits the company to buyback $246.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.22%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

