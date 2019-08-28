Sepio Capital LLC Has $718,000 Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sepio Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 512.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,241. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.34 and a 12 month high of $138.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.63%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Vijay Mayadas sold 20,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $2,625,932.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,974.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $2,023,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,867.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,499 shares of company stock worth $28,184,455. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BR. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.