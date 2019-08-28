Sentinel (SENT) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.74 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $404,367.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000074 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.