Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given a $45.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Semtech from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.17.

Semtech stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 39,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.85. Semtech has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 382 shares in the company, valued at $18,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 12,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $547,611.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,383.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,802,175 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 3,725.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 29.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 396,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after buying an additional 91,041 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 23.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

