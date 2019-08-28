SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) Trading 5.5% Higher

SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) shares traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.66, 1,215,871 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,034,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

SEMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SemGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SemGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.61.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $684.40 million, a P/E ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 1.45.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.25). SemGroup had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $674.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SemGroup Corp will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.80%. This is an increase from SemGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. SemGroup’s payout ratio is presently -994.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SemGroup by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,902,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,825,000 after acquiring an additional 475,190 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SemGroup by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,272,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,268,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SemGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SemGroup by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,219,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,928,000 after acquiring an additional 365,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SemGroup by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,666,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,311,000 after acquiring an additional 120,076 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemGroup Company Profile (NYSE:SEMG)

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

