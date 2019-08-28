Scott D. Grimes Sells 10,000 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $340,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.92. 813,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.15 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.76. Cardlytics Inc has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $37.92.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.01%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDLX. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.
