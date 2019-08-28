Scott D. Grimes Sells 10,000 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $340,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.92. 813,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.15 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.76. Cardlytics Inc has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $37.92.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.01%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 760.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 344,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 37,153 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDLX. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

