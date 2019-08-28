Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Science Applications International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $1,199,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,635,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 12,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $1,090,033.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,650.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 6,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.76. 5,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,621. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.39. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average is $79.23.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

