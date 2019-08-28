Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,225 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 10.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,219,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,557,000 after purchasing an additional 930,221 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 28.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,241,949,000 after buying an additional 1,060,033 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,481,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,171,461,000 after buying an additional 55,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,975,000 after buying an additional 118,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,271,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,213,000 after buying an additional 52,834 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.79.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 103,817 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total value of $26,846,038.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $35,049,508.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,668 shares of company stock worth $69,619,260. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.22. 54,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,981. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.61 and a 1-year high of $295.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

