Sciencast Management LP Takes $976,000 Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Nordstrom by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 179,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 35,024 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 109,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $24.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.19.

JWN stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,339. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.11. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.69%.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 4,812 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $156,823.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 3,380 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $109,714.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,530,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,155,902.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.