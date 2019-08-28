Sciencast Management LP Takes $1.45 Million Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000. E*TRADE Financial accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 100.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETFC traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $40.52. 144,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,875. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $60.07.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.35 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ETFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

