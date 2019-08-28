Sciencast Management LP Takes $1.10 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,912,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,567,000 after buying an additional 622,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,281,000 after buying an additional 128,514 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,269,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,025,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 770,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,315,000 after buying an additional 63,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,897,000 after buying an additional 131,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.55.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $52,671.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.39 per share, for a total transaction of $475,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,558.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.58. 17,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $140.82 and a 52 week high of $193.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

