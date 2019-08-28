Sciencast Management LP Sells 9,150 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of American Express by 24.8% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 473 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.39. The stock has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $799,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,830.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $1,720,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 214,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,363,098 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.49.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

