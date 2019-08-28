Sciencast Management LP Reduces Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Sciencast Management LP reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 1.0% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 414,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,512,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,583,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.46, for a total value of $318,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,068.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $7,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,823,258.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,271 shares of company stock valued at $15,290,370 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.00.

Shares of CME traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.95. 346,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $217.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.62 and a 200-day moving average of $188.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

