Sciencast Management LP Raises Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 88.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $930,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $244,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,474.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,128,310 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.69. The stock had a trading volume of 51,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,574. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

