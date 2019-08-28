Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 12,156 J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,823,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,679,000 after purchasing an additional 171,185 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,480,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,286,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.65. The company had a trading volume of 916,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.42. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $91.32 and a 12-month high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.56%. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $84,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,829.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $249,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,019 shares of company stock valued at $457,363 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

