Sciencast Management LP Acquires 4,100 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 87.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 73.0% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 106.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,494. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $98.08 and a 1 year high of $145.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

