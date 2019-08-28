Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Boosted by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,019. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

