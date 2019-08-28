Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) is Heartland Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 619,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,563 shares during the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries makes up about 1.2% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $16,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 116,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

SCHN traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,787. The stock has a market cap of $603.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.24 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

