ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
SCSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered ScanSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ScanSource from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered ScanSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.
Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.95. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 74.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1,067.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).
