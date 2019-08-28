ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered ScanSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ScanSource from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered ScanSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.95. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.63 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 74.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1,067.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

