Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,295 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7,786.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 722,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,567. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $119.35 and a 12-month high of $154.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.22 and its 200 day moving average is $147.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

