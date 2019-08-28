Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,850 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 69,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 251,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 43,023 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 24,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.04. 14,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,995. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $43.42.

