Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 674,730 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 674,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.60% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $60,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,795,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,177,000 after acquiring an additional 393,484 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 173.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,022,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,738 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,023,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,876,000 after acquiring an additional 104,547 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,338,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,704,000 after acquiring an additional 110,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,783,000 after acquiring an additional 143,352 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

VMBS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 23,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,341. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $53.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.