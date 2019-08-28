Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 4,728 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,156,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,080,000 after buying an additional 46,638 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 518,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 338,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 298.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after buying an additional 236,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 181,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.47. The stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,285. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

