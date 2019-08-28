Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 149.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,784 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.8% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $18,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 99.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,628,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,555 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,742,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,570,000 after acquiring an additional 391,403 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,790,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,071 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,787,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,157,000 after acquiring an additional 62,369 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.52. 1,298,954 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38.

