Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 51,431 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,431 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $145.41. 8,076,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,023,511. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $145.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

